College Student Fatally Shot By Neighbor Trying To Enter Wrong House

By Bill Galluccio

August 28, 2023

At The Gunpoint
Photo: urbazon / iStock / Getty Images

A 20-year-old University of South Carolina student was fatally shot by one of his neighbors while trying to enter the wrong house early Saturday (August 26) morning.

The City of Columbia Police Department responded to a call about a possible home burglary just before 2 a.m. As officers were en route, the call was upgraded to shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they found the body of Nicholas Anthony Donofrio on the porch with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not identify the shooter or say if they would face charges.

"Preliminary information indicates that Donofrio, who resided on South Holly Street, attempted to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot," the department said in a press release. "CPD investigators will continue to consult with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office regarding the circumstances of the case."

In 2006, South Carolina passed the Protection of Persons and Property Act, which expanded the self-defense rights for people in their homes.

