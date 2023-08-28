Finesse2Tymes Reportedly Arrested For Outstanding Warrants From 2018

By Tony M. Centeno

August 28, 2023

Finesse2tymes
Photo: Getty Images

Finesse2tymes is dealing with some legal issues after he documented his recent run-in with authorities.

On Friday, August 25, the "Back End" rapper posted photos from the back of a police car and claimed that he had been arrested on federal charges. He also went live on social media and showed footage of his ride with police.

“These folks won’t let me be great, just came lock me up for a warrant in 2018. I’ll be back yaw ” he wrote in the now-deleted Instagram Story. “What don’t break n***a make a n***a. I’m out numbered I gotta against the feds and the opps.”

According to HipHopDX, Finesse, who was born Ricky Hampton, was actually arrested due to four outstanding warrants in Shelby County, Tennessee that were filed in 2018. At the time, police hit him with charges of marijuana possession with intent to distribute, property theft valued between $10,000-$60,000, cocaine possession with intent to distribute, and altering/destroying a motor vehicle’s serial number. The rapper was just about to kick off his three-show weekend before he was arrested.

Hampton's recent arrest comes a month after the Houston Police Department issued an arrest warrant after they claimed an associate of his, Ronald Bell, stole a rental car. After he rented the Infiniti QX80 SUV from an Enterprise office in February, Bell told the car rental company that Finesse2tymes was still driving the car even two months after it was supposed to be returned. Finesse reportedly told an employee at Enterprise that he would return the car on April 20. The car was reportedly stolen on April 24 after he failed to bring the car back.

Finesse2tymes was reportedly charged for felonious theft between $30,000 and $150,000 following that incident. However, the charges were later dropped.

