Florence Welch Reveals She Underwent Emergency Surgery: 'It Saved My Life'

Earlier this month, Florence + The Machine abruptly cancelled some tour dates due to "medical advice," and in a recent Instagram post Florence Welch gave fans some scary details about what was happening.

“I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows. My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life. And I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga. (Maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me),” she wrote. “Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is a way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now.”

The mention of her feet is in reference to the singer breaking her foot late last year. It's not clear what is currently ailing Welch; however, as AV Club points out, her message says she wishes "the songs were less accurate in their predictions" and the literal lyrics about health discuss her struggles with alcoholism and eating disorders.

See Welch's message below.