Lil Wayne Debuts New Theme Song For FS1's 'Undisputed'

It's not Weezy's first time being involved with the show. Back in 2016, the Young Money founder made the previous intro "No Mercy." There would be times when Wayne would pull up to the show as a guest. Seven years later, Wayne not only opens the show but now he's also a permanent fixture during the program. Bayless previously said that Wayne will join him for a segment every Friday.



"Brother Wayne is as into our relaunch as I am," Bayless said earlier this month. "He is heart and soul into the relaunch and by the way, bigger picture, Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to doing a segment with me live. He might not always be in the studio, depending on his schedule but he is going to join me every Friday for a segment."



The changes to "Undisputed" comes shortly after Bayless' longtime co-host Shannon Sharpe left the show and FS1. He will join Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's "First Take" beginning September 4.