Officer Fatally Shot Pregnant Shoplifting Suspect In Her Car

A 21-year-old pregnant woman suspected of shoplifting was fatally shot by a police officer in a Kroger parking lot in Blendon Township, Ohio.

Officials said that a store employee approached two officers who were in the parking lot for an unrelated call and told them that several people had stolen items from the store and were fleeing.

The officers approached one of the suspects, 21-year-old Ta'kiya Young, who was sitting in her car in front of the store. They ordered her to exit the vehicle multiple times, but she refused.

"She ignored the order, and the other officer came from in front of the car and also ordered the woman to get out of the car," said Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford. "Despite being ordered to get out of the car more than a dozen times, she refused to do so."

During the confrontation, Young allegedly started driving forward toward one of the officers, who fired a single shot through her windshield.

"The woman put the car in gear and accelerated forward. The officer who was directly in the path of the oncoming car fired one shot through the front windshield," Belford said.

The woman's car continued for about 50 feet before coming to a stop on the sidewalk. Officers rushed over and began performing first aid until paramedics arrived. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She had two other children, ages three and six.

Two officers were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Belford said that he expects the body camera footage to be released at some point, but it must be reviewed by investigators first.

Young's family is demanding answers as to why she was shot for allegedly shoplifting.

"She stole something from the store," her grandmother, Nadine Young, told the Colombus Dispatch. "You didn't have to shoot the woman; she would have eventually gotten out of the … car. You didn't have to kill her and the baby."