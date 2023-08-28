Tampa International Airport To Close Ahead Of Tropical Storm Idalia

Tampa International Airport announced they will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday (August 29) ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall this week.

The airport said they'll remain closed until they can assess damages from the storm but anticipates reopening Thursday morning (August 31).

"The closure will allow the Airport and its partners to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft before Idalia’s expected landfall early Wednesday as a potential major hurricane," TPA wrote in a statement. "Some cargo and private aircraft operations could continue overnight, but all air traffic will cease by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning."