Tampa International Airport To Close Ahead Of Tropical Storm Idalia
By Zuri Anderson
August 28, 2023
Tampa International Airport announced they will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday (August 29) ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall this week.
The airport said they'll remain closed until they can assess damages from the storm but anticipates reopening Thursday morning (August 31).
"The closure will allow the Airport and its partners to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft before Idalia’s expected landfall early Wednesday as a potential major hurricane," TPA wrote in a statement. "Some cargo and private aircraft operations could continue overnight, but all air traffic will cease by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning."
🚨 TPA TO CLOSE DUE TO IDALIA 🚨— Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) August 28, 2023
Officials stressed the airport is not a shelter and encouraged travelers to check with their airline for updates on their flights.
Idalia is expected to intensify as it stirs in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service. The agency believes the disaster could make landfall around Big Bend or the coastal area between Tampa and Tallahassee. NWS also warns of "life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds and scattered flash and urban flooding."
Tampa and the rest of Hillsborough County are under a state of emergency.