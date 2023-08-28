What South Florida Can Expect From Tropical Storm Idalia

By Zuri Anderson

August 28, 2023

windy tropical storm
Photo: imagedepotpro / iStock / Getty Images

Tropical Storm Idalia is on track to slam Florida's Gulf Coast early Wednesday (August 28), but that doesn't mean other parts of the state won't be feeling the impact. The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

As of 11 a.m. Monday (August 28), Coastal Collier County is under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Watch. NWS reported a Tropical Storm Watch for the Inland areas of the country, as well. Gov. Ron DeSantis said 46 counties are under a state of emergency, Miami-Dade, Collier, and Broward counties aren't on that list, per WPBF.

NBC 6 meteorologists predict scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain starting Monday, meaning there's a possibility of flooding through Wednesday (August 30). Strong gales are also possible into Thursday (August 31), but things should get better heading into the holiday weekend.

NWS said Idalia is scheduled to make landfall somewhere in the Big Bend or along Florida's northern west coast between Tampa and Tallahassee. The agency warns of "life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds and scattered flash and urban flooding."

DeSantis urged any Floridians living along the west coast or barrier islands to evacuate and head to higher ground.

"Keep in mind, if you're told to evacuate, you do not need to drive hundreds of miles. You do not need to leave the state of Florida. You basically need to go to higher ground," DeSantis said during a Monday press briefing about Idalia. "The key is to not be in those areas that are gonna be hit with big time storm surge and that are potentially gonna have life-threatening situations."

