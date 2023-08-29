Coast Guard Rescues Boaters, Dog Moments Before Ship Capsizes

A Coast Guard ship happened to be in the right place at the right time in New Jersey over the weekend. A Coast Guard vessel from Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light happened to be in Barnegat Bay when the crew noticed a 30-foot recreational boat taking on water.

The Coast Guard vessel rushed over to assist and pulled four passengers and one dog from the sinking ship. Moments after they were safe on the Coast Guard boat, they watched as their vessel capsized.

The Coast Guard took the passengers and their dog to a marina in Lanoka Harbor. A commercial salvage company was called in to right the ship and towed it to the same marina.

Due to the quick-thinking of the Coast Guard crew, there were injuries to the passengers.

"The boat's owner believes the boat was taking on water due to a loose plug, but the compartment was not accessible to confirm," said Chief Warrant Officer James B. Corbisiero, Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light's commanding officer. "The timing of this rescue was fortunate; I commend the Coast Guard boat crew's attentiveness and fast actions to aide these people and their dog."