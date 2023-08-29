How To Prepare For Impact Of Hurricane Idalia In South Carolina

As South Carolina braces for the impact of Hurricane Idalia, state officials are encouraging residents to get prepared in the event of an emergency.

Idalia is expected to make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday (August 30) as an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 hurricane, but will likely lose intensity as it travels up the coast toward the Carolinas. However, the storm is still expected to bring heavy rain and winds to regions of the state, especially along the coast where a storm surge watch has been issued, bringing the possibility of power outages and flooding.

Ahead of the storm, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division shared some tips on how to be prepared: