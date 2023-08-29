How To Prepare For Impact Of Hurricane Idalia In South Carolina
By Sarah Tate
August 29, 2023
Photo: gguy44/iStock/Getty Images
As South Carolina braces for the impact of Hurricane Idalia, state officials are encouraging residents to get prepared in the event of an emergency.
Idalia is expected to make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday (August 30) as an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 hurricane, but will likely lose intensity as it travels up the coast toward the Carolinas. However, the storm is still expected to bring heavy rain and winds to regions of the state, especially along the coast where a storm surge watch has been issued, bringing the possibility of power outages and flooding.
Ahead of the storm, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division shared some tips on how to be prepared:
- Monitor the storm and stay up-to-date through local news and National Weather Service offices as well as through the National Hurricane Center. Have multiple ways to receive emergency information.
- Prepare an emergency kit or gather additional emergency supplies, such as water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, cell phone with charger, first aid kid, blankets, sanitizing wipes, important documents and more. SCEMD states that the kits should sustain your household for at least three days but encourages having enough supplies to last a week or more.
- Clear debris out of gutters and storm drains to prevent water accumulation around your home and reduce the risk of flooding.
- Secure outdoor items such as furniture, garden tools and toys as high winds and gusts could turn them into dangerous projectiles.