Immersive Experience 'House Of Music' Coming To iHeartRadio Music Festival

A brand new mixed-reality immersive experience is coming to the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival: the House of Music.

The House of Music is a free event and open to the public during this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival, featuring over 15 interactive rooms inspired by the artists performing throughout the weekend at the festival. The experience will combine artists, fans and tech as visitors play and connect through multisensory, mixed-reality installations.

Located at Toshiba Plaza, outside of T-Mobile Arena, the House of Music can be accessed by scanning a QR code to unlock their key, the "House Pass." Once inside, guests can choose their own experience and explore rooms inspired by the artists and content they love, including:

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop by visiting the Public Enemy Room. Grab a digital paint can to co-create an original piece of art with Chuck D on an interactive graffiti wall and see some of Flavor Flav ’s most iconic clocks.

Room. Grab a digital paint can to co-create an original piece of art with on an interactive graffiti wall and see some of ’s most iconic clocks. Inspired by her latest album, fans can test their Chemistry with a special digital Aura Reading in the Kelly Clarkson Room and find out which song best matches their mood.

Room and find out which song best matches their mood. Be the hero in the Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Like a Grudge” Music Video, where fans get slow-mo-sucked into space just like Pete Wentz.

“Hold Me Like a Grudge” Music Video, where fans get slow-mo-sucked into space just like Pete Wentz. Strut your way into TLC ’s fully decked out walk in closet filled with their signature looks and exclusive merch to buy. Fans also can strike a pose for the glam bot.

’s fully decked out walk in closet filled with their signature looks and exclusive merch to buy. Fans also can strike a pose for the glam bot. Inspired by Lenny Kravitz , Let Love Rule as fans are transported into an immersive experience where they can feel the power of Lenny’s positivity.

, Let Love Rule as fans are transported into an immersive experience where they can feel the power of Lenny’s positivity. Through the power of VR, feel what it’s like to be Ryan Seacrest and Sisanie rehearsing to host the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Guests will also get the chance to experience their favorite brands in all new ways and walk away with prizes and limited-edition swag. Some of the brands in the installation include Audible, Bose, Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, Kokomo by Canon, M&M's®, Moderna, Seagram’s Escapes, T-Mobile, Wendy's and [Yellow Tail] Wine, with more to be announced. The entire House will be powered by a mixed-reality platform where fans earn points by visiting rooms and capturing AR elements. The more they capture, the more opportunities they are entered to win epic prizes like autographed merch, iHeartRadio Music Festival artist and concert experiences and cash prizes.

The House of Music will be open September 22nd and 23rd at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena, where the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival will host performances from this year’s star-studded lineup. The experience will be open to the public before, during and after the arena show starting at 4pm PT and closing at 1am PT.

This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival will feature performances from Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Travis Scott and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the annual music mega event will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

If you can't make it to Vegas this year, fans will be able to watch each night of the iHeartRadio Music Festival via Hulu, the Official Stream Destination. Performances will be livestreamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost, and highlights will be available on-demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event. The festival will also be broadcast live via iHeartRadio stations across the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.