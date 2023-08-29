Peter Frampton Unveils Additional Run Of US Tour Dates

After announcing a farewell tour in 2019, fans thought that they would soon see the last of Peter Frampton on stage, but 2023 has been full of exciting surprises. The artist recently announced a new run of tour dates as part of this summer's Never Say Never Tour, now continuing through November. Frampton took to Instagram to relay the "breaking news" to fans.

"Hi there everyone! I want to thank all who came to the Never Say Never tour this summer. I can’t thank you enough for your love and encouragement at every show! *BREAKING NEWS* I am going to be continuing the tour in November. I’m just a glutton for enjoyment and hope you can come see us!"

Fans will have the opportunity to see Frampton perform in eight cities across the country throughout the month of November! As part of the announcement, Frampton will be taking the stage in Louisville, Kentucky on November 9th, Biloxi, Mississippi, on November 11th, Austin, Texas, on November 13th, Sugar Land, Texas, on November 15th, Thackerville, Oklahoma, on November 17th, Tulsa, Oklahoma, on November 18th, Birmingham, Alabama, on November 20th, and Nashville, Tennessee, on November 22nd.