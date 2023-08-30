An "ancient" oak tree that stood for over a century on the front lawn of the Florida governor's mansion in Tallahassee has collapsed from Hurricane Idalia's fearsome winds, according to WFLA. Gov. Ron DeSantis' wife, Casey, posted about the shocking incident on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday morning (August 30) along with a picture of the split-open tree.

“100-year-old oak tree falls on the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee — Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured," she wrote. "Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm."

Gov. DeSantis also assured everyone he, his wife, and his children were "fine" while delivering an update about Idalia's destruction.