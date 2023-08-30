Bono is one of Noel Gallagher's "dearest friends," and because of that the former Oasis star loves to mess with him. During a recent interview, Gallagher reflected on his friendship with the U2 frontman and recalled a story where he and another rock legend, Bruce Springsteen, sent Bono a selfie to "ruin" his day.

“Bruce is an amazing dude and I was lucky enough to meet him a few years ago,” he said. “I had lunch with him and his wife. There were a few of us, we were all out in Ibiza and we randomly bumped into each other and we all ended up spending the afternoon together…and he was an amazing, amazing guy."

“We were sat at this long table, we’d had a few bottles of wine and there’s food everywhere and we took a selfie with each other and [Springsteen] said, ‘Should we ruin Bono’s day?’ And we sent him the selfie,” Gallagher explained. “And, of course, Bono – you might not know this – has got a crippling fear of missing out. And his wife called me and said, ‘When you sent him that photograph he couldn’t handle the fact that you two were in Spain having the time of your life and he wasn’t there.'"

Oh to have been a fly on that wall!