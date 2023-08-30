Footage shows the heart-stopping moment a tree collapsed on a woman's home in Perry, Florida while she was inside with her family during Hurricane Idalia. AccuWeather shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), which shows Olivia Gregg and another resident watching trees buckle from the Category 3 storm's intense winds.

The woman points out three of the trees in the yard snapped in half before another tree started falling over.

"Oh, I heard something crack," she remarks as that particular tree topples over, landing directly on her house. Greggs yells, "No" as the tree knocks out some fixtures and causes visible damage. A child is heard screaming out.

"It's okay, it's okay," the woman says as she rushes to calm down the child.