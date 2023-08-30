WATCH: Hurricane Idalia Drowns Florida Town With Intense Storm Surges

Terrifying videos captured parts of a Florida town underwater from Hurricane Idalia's dangerous storm surges. One of the most chilling media is before and after images of Horseshoe Beach, a small coastal village 70 miles from Gainesville.

Footage shared by Nahel Belgherze on X (formerly Twitter) begins with Horseshoe Beach's sandbars and visible buildings. When it cuts to the aftershot, everything is completely submerged in water except for the tops of some trees.

The town rests on the Big Bend Coast, a region rendered more vulnerable to deadly storm surges due to its geography, according to FOX 35. Mandatory evacuation orders were in place for any coastal communities or cities resting along the Gulf Coast.