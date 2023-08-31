Bakar To Perform At 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival is heating up, because another talented artist is taking the stage: Bakar.

Bakar will be taking over the stage at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, September 22nd during the M&M’s Spotlight performance ahead of the night's star-studded lineup.

Throughout the weekend, this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival will feature performances from Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Travis Scott and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the annual music mega event will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

Each night will also be kicked off with two very special pre-show performances by Agnez Mo and Paul Cauthen. Agnez Mo will get the party started on Friday, September 22nd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, while Cauthen will share his pre-show performance on Saturday, September 23rd.

If you can't make it to Vegas this year, fans will be able to watch each night of the iHeartRadio Music Festival via Hulu, the Official Stream Destination. Performances will be livestreamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost, and highlights will be available on-demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event. The festival will also be broadcast live via iHeartRadio stations across the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.