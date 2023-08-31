Diddy Says The Weeknd's Final Collaboration Will Appear On His Album
By Tony M. Centeno
August 31, 2023
Diddy has revealed the incredible tracklist for his upcoming R&B album.
On Thursday, August 31, the veteran hitmaker shared a list of all the special guest he has on The Love Album: Off The Grid. Diddy recruited The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., Babyface, John Legend, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, Coco Jones, Fabolous, The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dirty Money's Dawn Richard & Kalenna, Ty Dolla $ign, Jacquees, Kehlani, 21 Savage, NOVA WAV, Jozzy and more. Earlier this week, Diddy confirmed that his collaboration with Abel Tesfaye will be his final collaboration as "The Weeknd."
"IT’S OFFICIAL," Diddy wrote in all caps. "@THEWEEKND’S LAST COLLAB OF HIS CAREER WILL BE ON…. THE LOVE ALBUM: OFF THE GRID! “ANOTHER ONE OF ME.” SEPTEMBER 15TH. WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA ❤️"
Diddy announced his plans to release a R&B album last year when he launched Love Records. Since then, he's released a batch of records like "Gotta Move On" with Bryson Tiller, "Sex In The Porsche" with PARTYNEXTDOOR and "Act Bad" with City Girls and Fabolous. Last week, Diddy shared the official trailer for the album, which gave fans a preview of all the artists who are involved with the album. The Love Album: Off The Grid will be Diddy's first studio album in 17 years.
Check out the full tracklist below.
Diddy's The Love Album: Off The Grid Tracklist
- Brought My Love ft. The-Dream & Herb Alpert
- What's Love ft. Nova Wav
- Deliver Me ft. Dirty Money (Dawn Richards & Kalenna), Busta Rhymes
- Stay A While ft. Nija
- Homecoming ft. Jozzy
- Pick Up ft. Jacquees & Fabolous
- Tough Love ft. Swae Lee
- "Stay Long" (Feat. Summer Walker)
- Belongs To You ft. Jozzy
- Another One Of Me ft. The Weeknd, French Montana, & 21 Savage
- INTERMISSION
- Moments ft. Justin Bieber
- Need Somebody ft. Jazmine Sullivan
- Mind Ya Business ft. Ty Dolla Sign & Kehlani)
- Nasty interlude ft. Jozzy
- Reachin ft. Ty Dolla Sign & Coco Jones
- Stay part 1 ft. Kalan FrFr & K-Ci
- I Like ft. Mary J Blige
- Closer To God ft. Teyana Taylor
- BooHoo ft. Jeremih
- Interlude ft. Burna Boy
- Kim Porter ft. Babyface & John Legend
- Space ft. H.E.R.