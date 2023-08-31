Diddy Says The Weeknd's Final Collaboration Will Appear On His Album

By Tony M. Centeno

August 31, 2023

Diddy & The Weeknd
Photo: Getty Images

Diddy has revealed the incredible tracklist for his upcoming R&B album.

On Thursday, August 31, the veteran hitmaker shared a list of all the special guest he has on The Love Album: Off The Grid. Diddy recruited The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., Babyface, John Legend, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, Coco Jones, Fabolous, The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dirty Money's Dawn Richard & Kalenna, Ty Dolla $ign, Jacquees, Kehlani, 21 Savage, NOVA WAV, Jozzy and more. Earlier this week, Diddy confirmed that his collaboration with Abel Tesfaye will be his final collaboration as "The Weeknd."

"IT’S OFFICIAL," Diddy wrote in all caps. "@THEWEEKND’S LAST COLLAB OF HIS CAREER WILL BE ON…. THE LOVE ALBUM: OFF THE GRID! “ANOTHER ONE OF ME.” SEPTEMBER 15TH. WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA ❤️"

Diddy announced his plans to release a R&B album last year when he launched Love Records. Since then, he's released a batch of records like "Gotta Move On" with Bryson Tiller, "Sex In The Porsche" with PARTYNEXTDOOR and "Act Bad" with City Girls and Fabolous. Last week, Diddy shared the official trailer for the album, which gave fans a preview of all the artists who are involved with the album. The Love Album: Off The Grid will be Diddy's first studio album in 17 years.

Check out the full tracklist below.

Diddy's The Love Album: Off The Grid Tracklist

  1. Brought My Love ft. The-Dream & Herb Alpert
  2. ﻿﻿﻿What's Love ft. Nova Wav
  3. ﻿﻿﻿Deliver Me ft. Dirty Money (Dawn Richards & Kalenna), Busta Rhymes
  4. ﻿﻿﻿Stay A While ft. Nija
  5. ﻿﻿﻿Homecoming ft. Jozzy
  6. ﻿﻿﻿Pick Up ft. Jacquees & Fabolous
  7. Tough Love ft. Swae Lee
  8. ﻿﻿﻿"Stay Long" (Feat. Summer Walker)
  9. ﻿﻿﻿Belongs To You ft. Jozzy
  10. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Another One Of Me ft. The Weeknd, French Montana, & 21 Savage
  11. ﻿﻿﻿﻿INTERMISSION
  12. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Moments ft. Justin Bieber
  13. Need Somebody ft. Jazmine Sullivan
  14. Mind Ya Business ft. Ty Dolla Sign & Kehlani)
  15. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Nasty interlude ft. Jozzy
  16. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Reachin ft. Ty Dolla Sign & Coco Jones
  17. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Stay part 1 ft. Kalan FrFr & K-Ci
  18. ﻿﻿﻿﻿I Like ft. Mary J Blige
  19. Closer To God ft. Teyana Taylor
  20. ﻿﻿﻿﻿BooHoo ft. Jeremih
  21. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Interlude ft. Burna Boy
  22. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Kim Porter ft. Babyface & John Legend
  23. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Space ft. H.E.R.
