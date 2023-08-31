Diddy Says The Weeknd's Final Collaboration Will Appear On His Album

"IT’S OFFICIAL," Diddy wrote in all caps. "@THEWEEKND’S LAST COLLAB OF HIS CAREER WILL BE ON…. THE LOVE ALBUM: OFF THE GRID! “ANOTHER ONE OF ME.” SEPTEMBER 15TH. WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA ❤️"



Diddy announced his plans to release a R&B album last year when he launched Love Records. Since then, he's released a batch of records like "Gotta Move On" with Bryson Tiller, "Sex In The Porsche" with PARTYNEXTDOOR and "Act Bad" with City Girls and Fabolous. Last week, Diddy shared the official trailer for the album, which gave fans a preview of all the artists who are involved with the album. The Love Album: Off The Grid will be Diddy's first studio album in 17 years.



Check out the full tracklist below.



Diddy's The Love Album: Off The Grid Tracklist

