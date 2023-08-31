Florida Mom Accused Of Trying To Hire Hitman To Kill her 3-Year-Old Son

A second person has been arrested in a case involving an 18-year-old mother trying to hire a hitman to kill her own son. Gamaliel Soza, 18, was arrested after investigators discovered text messages he sent to Jazmin Paez urging her to kill her child.

"The kid is the problem, I hope you see that all I ever wanted was to free you. I told you about the kid, you won't do anything," he allegedly wrote. "You do it, and I'll think about coming back."

Paez was arrested in July after she allegedly went to the fake website rentahitman.com and requested somebody to murder her three-year-old son. The owner of the website contacted the Miami-Dade police, and they had an undercover officer contact her to set up the hit.

Paez is facing charges of first-degree solicitation of murder and unlawful use of a communications device, while Soza was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful use of a communications device.