Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice, Lil Durk & More To Perform At Powerhouse NYC 2023

By Tony M. Centeno

August 31, 2023

Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice & Lil Durk
Photo: Getty Images

Powerhouse NYC is back with a stacked lineup.

On Thursday, August 31, Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club announced the artists who are set to hit the stage this year. Lil Uzi Vert and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie will make their grand return along with Ice Spice and Lil Durk, who will take over Powerhouse for the first time. DJ SpinKing will also bless the stage and bring out some of his friends. Last year, SpinKing brought out Rowdy Rebel, Juelz Santana, J.I. The Prince of NY and B-Lovee so you never know who will pop out this year.

Powerhouse has been the home for the biggest artists in the rap game. Last year, Nicki Minaj headlined the concert and performed all of her hits. She even surprised the crowd by bringing out 2 Chainz to perform "Beez In The Trap." Other rappers who pulled up to the show including Moneybagg Yo, Lil Tjay, Kodak Black and Nigerian singer Tems. In previous years, Powerhouse featured performances from JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Future, and plenty more.

Powerhouse NYC 2023 is going down on October 28th at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Pre-sale tickets go on sale next Thursday, September 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, September 8 at 10 a.m. Get all the details on the show at Powerhouse's official website now.

