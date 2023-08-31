Texas Man Discovers World War I Shipwreck While Jet Skiing

The remains of five ships from the World War I era were discovered at the bottom of the Neches River in southeast Texas on August 16.

Bill Milner, a 70-year-old retiree, was jet skiing on the river when he spotted the remains of a wooden boat. He proceeded to capture approximately 250 images and videos of the captivating scene, which he then forwarded to the Ice House Museum in Silsbee.

The museum posted a statement to their Facebook page including details about the surprising reveal.