Rapper B.G. Reportedly Set To Be Released From Prison Soon

Juvie's comment appears to coincide with a recent report theJasmineBrand published this week, which also claimed that B.G. will released from prison "in a few days." B.G., born Christopher Dorsey, has been locked up since July 2012 when he was sentenced to 14 years in prison and three years probation after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice in 2011. The charges stem from a 2009 traffic stop in New Orleans during which police discovered three guns. Two of the guns were reported stolen so he was hit with two gun charges. The obstruction of justice charge came down after B.G. allegedly tried to convince one of his friends to claim ownership of the guns.



B.G., which is short for "Baby Gangsta", has been serving his sentence at FCI Herlong in California with an scheduled release date of July 11, 2024. Over the past year, there have been several reports that claimed the Hot Boys rapper was set to be released from prison earlier than expected. Prior to Mannie Fresh's post, Birdman himself claimed that BGizzle was getting out "in a few weeks" last November.



iHeartRadio has reached out to reps from Cash Money Records for comment.