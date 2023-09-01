Two-Year-Old Dies In Horrific Auto Shop Accident

By Bill Galluccio

September 1, 2023

Mechanic works on auto
Photo: Reza Estakhrian / DigitalVision / Getty Images

two-year-old boy was killed in a horrific accident at an auto repair shop in Cohasset, Massachusetts. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said that the boy was injured by a large piece of heavy machinery at Hajj Auto Service.

The boy's grandfather, who is a part-owner of the repair shop, carried him to a nearby police station and asked officers to take him to the hospital. The boy was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Other businesses in the area told WBTS that they always saw children playing in and around the garage area.

"It's just a devastating situation because I know he's a good man," Lisa Wrin, who owns Second 2 None Consignments, told the news station. "He's been here a long time, and I just cannot imagine the pain that he's going through right now."

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said that investigators are looking into the incident but would not say if officials are considering filing criminal charges.

"At this point, it doesn't appear to be anything nefarious," Quigley said. "Obviously, where there's a child dead, we have to look into this."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has also launched an investigation into the auto repair shop.

