Missing Colorado Climber Found Dead In Rocky Mountains

Search crews have found the remains of a Colorado mountain climber who went missing in the Rocky Mountains last week. The body of 32-year-old Adam Fuselier, of Castles Pines, was discovered on Reynolds Mountain in Glacier National Park at 11 a.m. Friday (September 1), according to the National Park Service.

The last time Fuselier's family heard from him was Tuesday afternoon (August 29), officials said. Rangers were notified Wednesday morning (August 30) that he was overdue from his climb and later found his vehicle on Logan Pass.

NPS ground searchers started looking for Fuselier on Wednesday, but weather conditions complicated their search. After things cleared up, Two Bear Air and a U.S. Forest Service helicopter joined the search, which concluded Friday morning, the release states.

Fuselier's remains were transported by the USFS helicopter to West Glacier, Montana, according to NPS. His cause of death remains under investigation.

"The park and Fuselier’s family would like to thank visitors for calls to the tip line that directly contributed to finding Fuselier’s remains. Credible tips from hikers who had contact with Fuselier helped narrow the search area," officials wrote in the statement. "Glacier National Park staff would like to express their sincere condolences to the family and ask that the public respect their privacy."