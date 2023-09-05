Pennsylvania Eatery Serves The Best Pizza In The Entire State

If your favorite pie is pizza pie, and you've been searching for the best place to enjoy said pie, than this article is for you.

What is your go-to pizza order? Some prefer traditional slices topped with pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, olives, and peppers, while others prefer to layer their pizza with non-traditional toppings like buffalo chicken, ham, and pineapple. Regardless of how you choose to build your perfect pie, the best best pizza place in the entire state truly has something for everyone.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best pizza place in all of Pennsylvania is Pizza Beddia located in Philadelphia. Customers continue to rave about this restaurant's "corn pizza" among other menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the pizza served at the best pizza place in the entire state:

"Philly's Pizza Beddia frequently appears in lists of the best pizza in the country. In fact, it was once named the 'best pizza in America' by Bon Appetit magazine. At this unassuming-looking spot, its all about simple, classic ingredients, executed to perfection. There are five pizzas on the menu, plus regular specials such as corn pizza (pictured)."

For more information regarding the best pizza places across the country visit lovefood.com.