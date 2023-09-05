United Airlines Issues Nationwide Ground Stop Due To 'Equipment Outage'

By Bill Galluccio

September 5, 2023

Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News / Getty Images

United Airlines has issued a ground stop for all flights on Tuesday (September 5) across the country due to an "equipment outage."

"We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports," United spokesperson Leslie Scott told CNN. "Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We're currently investigating and will share more information as it becomes available."

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, United had canceled seven flights in the United States as of 2 p.m. EDT. Additionally, 211 flights are listed as delayed.

About an hour after the ground stop was issued, the airline said the Federal Aviation Administration posted on X saying the ground stop had been lifted.

The issue comes following a busy Labor Day weekend, which was predicted to be among the busiest travel weekends in years.

The Transportation Security Administration estimated that 14 million passengers would take to the skies between September 1 and September 6.

"We anticipate this Labor Day holiday weekend will be busy, with passenger volumes nearly 11% higher than last year—volumes that already exceeded 2019 Labor Day holiday travel volumes," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement.

