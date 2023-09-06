Biden Criticized For Walking Out Before End Of Medal Of Honor Ceremony

President Joe Biden drew criticism online for exiting the East Room of the White House prior to the conclusion of a Medal of Honor ceremony honoring a Vietnam War veteran on Tuesday (September 5).

Biden, 80, was seen abruptly walking out after presenting Army Capt. Larry Taylor, 81, with the nation's highest military decoration and just before Chaplain Brig. Gen. William Green Jr. read the closing benediction, with some military veterans voicing their displeasure on what they perceived as a lack of respect.

“Pardon my French…But what a f—ing idiot. The continuous lack of respect Biden has for anyone is appalling. Hawaii, Service members, active shooter victims, the list goes on,” wrote former Navy SEAL and podcast host Shawn Ryan in response to a video shared by the @RNCResearch account.