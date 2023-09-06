Biden Criticized For Walking Out Before End Of Medal Of Honor Ceremony
By Jason Hall
September 6, 2023
President Joe Biden drew criticism online for exiting the East Room of the White House prior to the conclusion of a Medal of Honor ceremony honoring a Vietnam War veteran on Tuesday (September 5).
Biden, 80, was seen abruptly walking out after presenting Army Capt. Larry Taylor, 81, with the nation's highest military decoration and just before Chaplain Brig. Gen. William Green Jr. read the closing benediction, with some military veterans voicing their displeasure on what they perceived as a lack of respect.
“Pardon my French…But what a f—ing idiot. The continuous lack of respect Biden has for anyone is appalling. Hawaii, Service members, active shooter victims, the list goes on,” wrote former Navy SEAL and podcast host Shawn Ryan in response to a video shared by the @RNCResearch account.
“At least he didn’t check his watch this time,” wrote Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas), an Army veteran, referencing an incident in which Biden appeared to glance at his watch during a ceremony honoring 13 American troops killed in the August 2021 attack near the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.
The White House reportedly didn't provide an immediate response when reached for comment by the New York Post. Taylor, a distinguished helicopter pilot, received the Medal of Honor for his service during the June 1968 battle in Vietnam, which included braving through 45 minutes of ground fire while making low-level attack runs and fighting off enemy forces as they surrounded American troops.
Taylor became the first person to attempt and successfully use his two-man Cobra helicopter to strafe enemy forces with bullets and aerial rockets while braving gunfire from the ground attack.