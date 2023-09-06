Carnival Cruise Passenger Reported Missing After Ship Returns

By Jason Hall

September 6, 2023

Avalon Exteriors And Landmarks - 2023
Photo: Getty Images

A search has been launched for a Carnival Cruise passenger who was reported missing after the ship returned to Port of Miami on Monday (September 4).

Kevin McGrath, 26, was last seen in his cabin at 7:00 a.m. local time as the Carnival Conquest ship reported back to the port, but "was not located on board despite an extensive search," the Miami-Dade Police Department said via NBC News. The department issued a missing person's alert for McGrath on Tuesday (September 5), claiming he "may be in need of services" and asked for assistance from the public.

McGrath is described by the Miami-Dade Police Department as a 5'9", 170 lb Black male with brown eyes and brown hair. The 26-year-old was reportedly wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and gray sneakers prior to his disappearance.

Carnival Cruise said the Coast Guard was contacted and Miami police officers were present at the scene after officials couldn't find McGrath on board.

"The guest was not detected by surveillance systems, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during the debarkation process," the cruise ship company said.

Last month, a woman who was reported missing after falling overboard on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship on July 31 was confirmed dead. Last year, an Alabama man who fell overboard on a Carnival cruise ship said he swam with sharks and treaded water for nearly 20 hours after the accident.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.