Carnival Cruise Passenger Reported Missing After Ship Returns

A search has been launched for a Carnival Cruise passenger who was reported missing after the ship returned to Port of Miami on Monday (September 4).

Kevin McGrath, 26, was last seen in his cabin at 7:00 a.m. local time as the Carnival Conquest ship reported back to the port, but "was not located on board despite an extensive search," the Miami-Dade Police Department said via NBC News. The department issued a missing person's alert for McGrath on Tuesday (September 5), claiming he "may be in need of services" and asked for assistance from the public.

McGrath is described by the Miami-Dade Police Department as a 5'9", 170 lb Black male with brown eyes and brown hair. The 26-year-old was reportedly wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and gray sneakers prior to his disappearance.