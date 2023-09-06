Carnival Cruise Passenger Reported Missing After Ship Returns
By Jason Hall
September 6, 2023
A search has been launched for a Carnival Cruise passenger who was reported missing after the ship returned to Port of Miami on Monday (September 4).
Kevin McGrath, 26, was last seen in his cabin at 7:00 a.m. local time as the Carnival Conquest ship reported back to the port, but "was not located on board despite an extensive search," the Miami-Dade Police Department said via NBC News. The department issued a missing person's alert for McGrath on Tuesday (September 5), claiming he "may be in need of services" and asked for assistance from the public.
McGrath is described by the Miami-Dade Police Department as a 5'9", 170 lb Black male with brown eyes and brown hair. The 26-year-old was reportedly wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and gray sneakers prior to his disappearance.
🚨 #MISSING: Kevin McGrath, 26 years old, was last seen in the area of Port of Miami 1015 North America Way. The missing person may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/pmAAMpgSgM— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 5, 2023
Carnival Cruise said the Coast Guard was contacted and Miami police officers were present at the scene after officials couldn't find McGrath on board.
"The guest was not detected by surveillance systems, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during the debarkation process," the cruise ship company said.
Last month, a woman who was reported missing after falling overboard on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship on July 31 was confirmed dead. Last year, an Alabama man who fell overboard on a Carnival cruise ship said he swam with sharks and treaded water for nearly 20 hours after the accident.