Five Teens Killed After Car Falls Over Elevated Ramp Onto Interstate

Five teenagers were killed in an early morning crash near Atlanta, Georgia, on Labor Day. Officials in Gwinnett County said that the three-vehicle crash occurred just before 4 a.m.

Authorities said that two vehicles were involved in a crash on an elevated ramp over Interstate 85. As a result of the crash, one of the vehicles went over the wall and landed on the roadway below, where it was struck by another vehicle.

Officials said that all five teens who died were in the car that went over the ramp. The deceased victims were identified as Ashley Gaitan, 16; Katy Gaitan, 17; Coral Lorenzo, 17; Hung Nguyen, 18; and Abner Santana, 19.

Three other people were injured in the multi-vehicle crash. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

"With profound sorrow, we inform you of the tragic automobile accident that happened early Monday, resulting in the loss of three of our students," Lakeside High School Principal Dr. Susan Stoddard said in a statement shared with USA TODAY. "We hope you will remember Katie, Ashley, and Coral's families during this difficult time."