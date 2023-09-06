Smashing Pumpkins Are Recreating An Iconic 1993 Performance

Smashing Pumpkins' seminal sophomore album Siamese Dream turned 30 in July, and the band is celebrating in a big way. The band is partnering with Tower Records to recreate their 1993 album release event. On September 14, Billy Corgan's Madame Zuzu’s tea shop in Highland Park, Illinois will transform into a Tower Records pop-up, with limited edition merchandise for sale. On September 17, the event will culminate with two acoustic sets that will consist of the same songs the Pumpkins played at the 1993 Siamese Dream album release in Chicago. Merch, as well as a free livestream, will be available for fans outside of the Chicago area.

Tickets for both shows are available through the Madame Zuzu's website, and livestream information can be found here.

“The Smashing Pumpkins played an unforgettable in store performance at Tower Records [in] Chicago. We’re excited to celebrate Siamese Dream once again, 30 years after hosting the original album release party,” Tower Records president Danny Zeijdel said in a statement.

The Pumpkins have a few more tour dates before the big anniversary bash. Check out the dates below.

Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates

09/06 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI^^

09/08 - FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, TN^

09/09 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons

^^ w/ Interpol