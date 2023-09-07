Cardi B & 21 Savage Lead Nominations For BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

“This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our yearlong celebration of hip-hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion,” BET’s EVP specials, music programming & music strategy Connie Orlando said in a statement. “We are honored by this year’s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip hop artistry to new heights.”



The BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 is set to be filled with special performances, especially since they plan to honor Hip Hop's 50th anniversary. The show will be taped on October 3 in Atlanta and will debut on BET October 10 at 9 p.m. Check out the full list of nominees below.