Cardi B & 21 Savage Lead Nominations For BET Hip Hop Awards 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
September 7, 2023
Cardi B and 21 Savage lead the nominations for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023.
On Thursday, September 7, BET revealed the full list of nominees for the annual awards show. Bardi and 21 both racked up 12 nominations each. They'll face off in categories like Lyricist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop Video, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse and Song of the Year. Drake comes in second after he received nine nominations. Burna Boy and DJ Khaled are tied with seven nods each followed by J. Cole, who earned six nominations.
“This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our yearlong celebration of hip-hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion,” BET’s EVP specials, music programming & music strategy Connie Orlando said in a statement. “We are honored by this year’s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip hop artistry to new heights.”
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 is set to be filled with special performances, especially since they plan to honor Hip Hop's 50th anniversary. The show will be taped on October 3 in Atlanta and will debut on BET October 10 at 9 p.m. Check out the full list of nominees below.
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Glorilla
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Uzi Vert
Song of the Year
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy
- “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert
- “Players,” Coi Leray
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
- Anyways, Life’s Great…, Glorilla
- Coi, Coi Leray
- God Did, DJ Khaled
- Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
- Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin
- Jackman, Jack Harlow
- Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert
- Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion
Best Hip-Hop Video
- “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert
- “Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix), Coi Leray
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Shake Sumn,” DaBaby
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World ,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B
Best Collaboration
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “Players” (DJ Saige Remix), Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes
- “Princess Diana,” Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B
Impact Track
- “30,” Nas
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
- “Anxiety,” Megan Thee Stallion
- “Can’t Win for Nothing,” Symba
- “Champions,” NLE Choppa
- “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane
- “Therapy Pt. 2,” Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller
Best Duo or Group
- City Girls
- DJ Drama & Jeezy
- Drake & 21 Savage
- Earthgang
- Larry June & The Alchemist
- Quavo & Takeoff
- Rae Sremmurd
Best Live Performer
- Burna Boy
- Busta Rhymes
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Dababy
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
- Armani White
- Central Cee
- Doechii
- Finesse2tymes
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Lola Brooke
- Sexyy Redd
Lyricist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- André 3000
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Conway The Machine
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the Year
- ATL Jacob
- DJ Khaled
- Dr. Dre
- Hit-Boy
- Hitmaka
- Kaytranada
- London On Da Track
- Metro Boomin
- The Alchemist
Video Director of the Year
- Anderson .Paak
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- DaBaby & Reel Goats
- Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Dave Meyers
- Travis Scott
DJ of the Year
- Chase B
- D-Nice
- DJ Cassidy
- DJ Clark Kent
- DJ Drama
- DJ Jazzy Jeff
- DJ Khaled
- Kaytranada
- Metro Boomin
Best Hip-Hop Platform
- AllHipHop
- Caresha Please
- Drink Champs
- Hiphop Dx
- Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
- Rap Caviar
- The Breakfast Club
- The Joe Budden Podcast
- XXL
Hustler of the Year
- 21 Savage
- 50 Cent
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Caresha
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Jay-Z
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
- 21 Savage, “Creepin’” (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)
- 21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)
- André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” (Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
- Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” (Glorilla & Cardi B)
- Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” (Latto feat. Cardi B)
- Drake, “Oh U Went” (Young Thug feat. Drake)
- J. Cole, “All My Life” (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)
- Jay-Z, “God Did” (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)
Best International Flow
- Aka (South Africa)
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- Central Cee (UK)
- Gazo (France)
- J Hus (UK)
- K.O (South Africa)
- Major Rd (Brazil)
- Ninho (France)
- Sampa The Great (Zambia)
- Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)