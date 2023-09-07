Fall Out Boy Announce Tour Dates With Another Pop Punk Legend

Fall Out Boy aren't done touring in support of their latest album So Much (For) Stardust. On Thursday (September 7), they announced more North American dates, cleverly dubbed as the "So Much For (2our) Dust" Tour. This time around, the band is bringing along another pop punk legend: Jimmy Eat World. They'll be playing all dates while The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play, and Carr provide additional support on varying dates. The new run of dates kicks off February 28, 2024 in Portland, OR and goes until April 6, 2024 in Minneapolis, MN. Check out a full list of tour dates below.

Fall Out Boy So Much For (2our) Dust Tour Dates

February 28 Portland, OR Moda Center

March 1 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

March 3 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

March 4 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

March 7 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

March 8 Austin, TX Moody Center

March 11 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

March 13 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC

March 15 Orlando, FL Amway Center

March 16 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 19 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

March 20 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

March 22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

March 24 Albany, NY MVP Arena

March 26 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

March 27 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

March 29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

March 30 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

March 31 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

April 2 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

April 3 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

April 5 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena

April 6 Minneapolis, MN Target Center