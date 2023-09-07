Fall Out Boy Announce Tour Dates With Another Pop Punk Legend
By Katrina Nattress
September 7, 2023
Fall Out Boy aren't done touring in support of their latest album So Much (For) Stardust. On Thursday (September 7), they announced more North American dates, cleverly dubbed as the "So Much For (2our) Dust" Tour. This time around, the band is bringing along another pop punk legend: Jimmy Eat World. They'll be playing all dates while The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play, and Carr provide additional support on varying dates. The new run of dates kicks off February 28, 2024 in Portland, OR and goes until April 6, 2024 in Minneapolis, MN. Check out a full list of tour dates below.
Fall Out Boy So Much For (2our) Dust Tour Dates
February 28 Portland, OR Moda Center
March 1 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
March 3 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 4 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
March 7 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
March 8 Austin, TX Moody Center
March 11 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
March 13 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC
March 15 Orlando, FL Amway Center
March 16 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 19 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
March 20 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
March 22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
March 24 Albany, NY MVP Arena
March 26 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
March 27 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
March 29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
March 30 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
March 31 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
April 2 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
April 3 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
April 5 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena
April 6 Minneapolis, MN Target Center