Retired Florida Doctor Busted With Guns And Drugs In Luxury Yacht Raid

A Colorado doctor who retired to Florida is facing dozens of charges after his yacht was raided while it was docked in Nantucket Harbor on Tuesday (September 5).

Authorities responded to a call of a woman suffering from a possible overdose on the 70-foot yacht named Jess Conn, which is owned by Scott Burke.

When officers arrived, they found a disoriented woman in the master bedroom. While paramedics cared for the woman, who was eventually taken to the hospital, officers searched the yacht and uncovered drugs and guns.

Investigators found 43 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ketamine, three guns, including one that was loaded, and various ammunition.

Lt. Angus MacVicar, Nantucket Police Department's public information officer, pushed back against earlier reports that prostitutes were on the luxury yacht.

"That's certainly not in my press release," MacVicar told Fox News.

Burke was taken into custody and charged with one count of trafficking in Class B drugs, one count of possession to distribute Class A drugs, one count of possession of a firearm without a license, one count of possession of ammunition without a license, and four counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Burke pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $200,000 bail.