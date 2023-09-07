Travis Kelce's Status For NFL Kickoff Game Determined: Report

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has reportedly been ruled out for the NFL Kickoff Game Thursday (September 7) night, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Sources: #Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce is out tonight against the #Lions. He made an effort. Either way, the bone bruise should not keep him out long-term," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

On Tuesday (September 5), Rapoport reported that Kelce was doubtful for Thursday's game due to a knee injury, but specified that it wasn't believed to be a long-term issue.

"#Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce’s status is in doubt for Thursday night’s opener vs. the #Lions because of his knee injury, but sources tell me and @TomPelissero it’s not believed to be a long-term injury. They’ll wait for swelling to go down and go from there," Rapoport wrote on his X account.