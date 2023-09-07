Tyrese Reveals What Damaged His Relationship With Will & Jada-Pinkett Smith
By Tony M. Centeno
September 7, 2023
Tyrese acknowledges that his friendship with Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith is not the same as it used to be.
During his anticipated sit-down with The Breakfast Club on Thursday, September 7, the R&B singer and actor discussed his previous outburst about Will Smith and his family. Tyrese explained that the psych medication he was taking at the time is what led to his infamous rant, in which he claimed Will gave him $5 million to pay for his legal fees.
"I'm still on an apology tour for the damage I've caused," Tyrese admitted. "My relationship with Will Smith is still beautiful but it'll never be the same."
"Imagine being so out of your mind on pysch meds, which I've never taken in my life," Tyrese continued. "I don't drink. I don't smoke. I don't do anything as a gateway into drugs. I smoke hookah, that's pretty much it. So there's nothing about me pertaining to my own system that is now prepared for a bigger thing, drug-wise, drinking-wise, etc. So you put something in my system, it's going to have the most extreme adverse effects and it ended up playing out for the world to see."
In addition to explaining his stance on the Smith family, Tyrese also shed light on the status of his recent divorce trial. He explained that he couldn't speak on his divorce for two years because anything he said could've been used against him. The singer also spoke about his new music and his plan to sue Home Depot for $450 million.
Watch the entire interview below.