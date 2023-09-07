Wyoming Sheriff Forming 'Wild West-Style' Posse To Fight Shoplifters

As the number of retail thefts continues to rise across the country and crooks become more brazen with their smash-and-grab attacks, one Wymoning sheriff has a solution to the problem.

Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak is planning to start a new "Wild West-inspired" posse that will patrol shopping centers and other high-crime areas across the county.

"Talking to the shop owners here in Cheyenne and some of the major box stores, they tell me there has been an increase in theft the last few months," Kozak told Cowboy State Daily. "They would just feel better having a civilian uniform presence — someone who can immediately call the police."

Kozak said the volunteers would not be tasked with arresting suspects. Instead, they would immediately call the police department for assistance.

"It frees up deputies," Kozak explained. "Volunteers can do things you do not need a cop with a gun to do."

Kozak promised that once the alleged criminals are arrested, they will be punished by Laramie County District Attorney Sylvia Hackl.

"There seems to be a perception out there that (thieves) are not going to be prosecuted; however, our new district attorney is doing a really good job of prosecuting cases and going back and prosecuting (old) cases," said Kozak.