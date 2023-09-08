Anti-Police Politician Now Wants Tougher Crime After Bloody Carjacking

A Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party official who had previously vowed to "dismantle" the Minneapolis Police Department is now calling for tougher crime laws after she was the victim of a recent carjacking that left her beaten and bloodied.

Shivanthi Sathanandan, the second vice chairwoman for the DFL, shared a photo of herself and details of the incident, which she said involved "four very young men, all carrying guns" who "beat me violently down to the ground in front of our kids" in the driveway of her Minneapolis home.

“I have a broken leg, deep lacerations on my head, bruising, and cuts all over my body. And I have rage," Sathanandan wrote in a Facebook post.