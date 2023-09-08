Jelly Roll To Perform During Special 9/11 Tribute: How To Watch

Jelly Roll is performing on September 11th during a very special 9/11 tribute performance, and fans from all over the country can watch and listen live.

During iHeartRadio LIVE with Jelly Roll: A Special 9/11 Tribute Performance, the star will perform songs from his Whitsitt Chapel album and more, as well as participate in an intimate Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Wayne D. Whitsitt Chapel was released back in June and showcases 13 songs, including guest appearances from Brantley Gilbert and Struggle Jennings, Lainey Wilson, and Yelawolf.

iHeartRadio LIVE with Jelly Roll: A Special 9/11 Tribute Performance will also spotlight Tunnels To Towers, which has delivered over 1,000 mortgage-free homes to our nation’s heroes and committed over $500 million across all of their programs. This year the Foundation is delivering over 200 mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, Gold Star families, families of first responders who leave behind young children and more than 2,000 housing units to combat veteran homelessness. Donations can be made at https://t2t.org/.

The show is also shining the light on 9/11 Day, which aims to help others in need, rekindling the spirit of unity that brought Americans together in the days following the 9/11 tragedy. To participate in 9/11 Day, all you have to do is come up with one good deed you'll do, or any nature, individually or with your family, and share it on social media on 9/11 using the hashtag #IWillFor911Day. To learn more about the organization, learn how to do a good deed in the community or donate go to 911day.org.

Fans can tune and watch iHeartRadio LIVE with Jelly Roll: A Special 9/11 Tribute Performance on Monday, September 11th at 10pm ET/7pm PT via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio Country, Rock, Hot AC and CHR stations.