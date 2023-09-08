Jimmy Fallon has reportedly apologized to his Tonight Show staff after several staffers past and present accused the comedian of fostering a "toxic" workplace environment at his late-night talk show. On Thursday, September 7th, Rolling Stone published a report in which two current and 14 former employees spoke out about Fallon's "erratic behavior" and claimed that “The Tonight Show has been a toxic workplace for years."

Shortly after the piece was published, Rolling Stone followed up with a report that Fallon and showrunner Chris Miller addressed the accusations in a Zoom meeting with employees. "It's embarrassing and I feel so bad," Fallon reportedly apologized during the meeting. "Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.” He allegedly added, “I want the show to be fun, [it] should be inclusive to everybody. It should be the best show.”

Thursday's report included employees recounting times they had seen Fallon "snap at crew members, express irritation over the smallest of things, and berate and belittle staffers out of frustration." NBC later issued the following statement on the matter to People:

"We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority. As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”