Before Jimmy Buffett passed away last week, he completed a new album called Equal Strain on All Parts. On Friday (September 8), the first posthumous single, "Bubbles Up," was released. In a tribute to his friend, Paul McCartney called the vocals "probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever."

Macca contributed to another song on the album, "My Gummy Just Kicked In," and recalled listening to the song, which references sailors following bubbles up to the surface to avoid drowning when a boat capsizes, during their time together in the studio.



"I was very happy to have played on one of his latest songs called ‘My Gummy Just Kicked In’. We had a real fun session and he played me some of his new songs. One, in particular, I loved was the song, ‘Bubbles Up’. And I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever," he wrote. "He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you’re confused and don’t know where you are just follow the bubbles - they’ll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away."

Buffett died on September 1 at age 76 after succumbing to skin cancer. McCartney saw the crooner during his final days and performed for his family. Equal Strain on All Parts is slated for a November 3 release. Listen to "Bubbles Up" and see McCartney's full tribute below.