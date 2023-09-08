Robbery Suspect Evaded Police Capture By Vehicle, Bike, Sailboat, And Kayak

After two weeks of evading the police, 52-year-old Eric Edson was finally taken into custody in Vermont. Edson was accused of robbing a store in Burlington on August 24.

Six days later, officers located Edson after receiving a call that somebody was passed out in their car. The vehicle matched the description of the one used in the robbery on the 24th.

When officers woke Edson up, he sped away, striking both officers as he fled. Authorities tracked down Edson later that night and tried to take him into custody. He fled on foot before stealing a bicycle. As officers continued to chase Edson on the bike, he stole a sailboat on Lake Champlain.

The Coast Guard managed to intercept Edson on the open water, but he was able to escape again after the sailboat ran aground.

On Thursday, the Vermont State Police received a tip that Edson was spotted kayaking on the Lamoille River. When confronted by officers, Edson refused to surrender. He landed the kayak on one side of the river and then jumped back into the river as officers approached.

When he swam to the other side of the river, he was finally taken into custody by waiting officers. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

He remains in police custody and is facing numerous charges, including assault and robbery with a weapon, grand larceny, and eluding law enforcement.

Edson has a lengthy criminal history, with more than 40 felony convictions dating back to 1987.