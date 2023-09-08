This Live Brett Young Performance Of "Dance With You" Is Heart-Melting

Brett Young celebrated the release of his most recent album, Across The Sheets, back in August during his iHeartCountry Album Release Party, and in case you missed it, you can now hear his beautiful live performance of "Dance With You" on iHeartRadio.

In a statement shared on social media, Young explained the meaning behind "Dance With You." He said, "I always imagined that my first dance at my wedding would be with the only person I would slow dance with for the rest of my life. It was true for me. Call me a hopeless romantic, but I love stories about dreams coming true."

Across The Sheets is Young's fourth full-length studio album, and follows 2021's Weekends Look A Little Different These Days. In a statement, Brett explained of his new music, "I really dug deep while writing this record. Across The Sheets is by far the most adventurous I’ve ever gotten thematically and lyrically. I went into this with the goal of putting out 'a little bit of something for everyone' and to pull back the curtain and continue to be vulnerable so people could see and know more of my life through my music. I hope more than anything that is what comes across. We've been playing the new songs on out on the road and to see how fans have already connected with them is truly special."

Listen to Brett Young's live performance of "Dance With You" from his iHeartCountry Album Release Party on iHeartRadio.