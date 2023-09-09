Hailey Bieber's Heat-Defying New Look Stuns at New York Fashion Week

Amid the scorching heatwave that swept over the East Coast during the highly anticipated New York Fashion Week, Hailey Bieber proved herself as a fashion icon unafraid to defy the weather. Her latest ensemble sent shockwaves through the fashion world and solidified her status as a trendsetter.

Sharing a glimpse of her audacious power suit on her Instagram Story, the founder of Rhode displayed a head-to-toe Saint Laurent creation that was nothing short of a sartorial masterpiece. At the heart of her outfit was an oversized tweed blazer boasting an eye-catching beige, brown, and black checkered pattern. The blazer's strong and structured shoulders echoed the iconic power suits of the 1980s, reimagined for the modern era. It was a bold nod to a bygone era of confident, empowered women.

Complementing the blazer, Hailey opted for a matching midi pencil skirt, which exuded timeless elegance. Her choice to layer the outerwear over a tight black leather halter top with a plunging V-neckline added an element of sultry sophistication to the ensemble.

Attention to detail was paramount, as she meticulously curated the look. She adorned her feet with dark brown patent leather slingback heels, cinched her waist with a slim black leather belt adorned with a glimmering gold buckle, and slung a light brown shoulder bag over her arm. Completing the ensemble were a pair of shimmering gold hoop earrings that framed her face with a touch of glamour.

Devotees of her street style were well aware of her penchant for oversized outerwear, and Hailey didn't disappoint. In a recent candid moment, she had once again showcased her love for the oversized, this time donning a slouchy, collared black leather coat. This versatile piece of outerwear transformed a dainty ivory minidress into a chic statement. She expertly coordinated her ensemble with more black elements, including narrow shades and a pair of heeled square-toe loafers.

Hailey Bieber's bold fashion choices continue to make waves, setting trends and inspiring fashion enthusiasts to push the boundaries, even in the face of blistering summer heat. As New York Fashion Week unfolds, all eyes remain firmly fixed on the ever-evolving style icon.