Joey King’s Picture-Perfect Destination Wedding Will Leave You Speechless

Joey King and Steven Piet's wedding was nothing short of a fairytale.

This Hollywood power couple didn't just tie the knot; they wove a magical love story that had everyone swooning.

Picture this: The sun-soaked Spanish island of Mallorca set the stage for their nuptials on September 3. It was a day filled with joy, laughter, and stunning fashion choices that left everyone spellbound.

Jared Eng, their fashion guru and dear friend, spilled the beans on their jaw-dropping looks. The journey to this enchanting day began a year and a half ago, following their engagement in February 2022. The quest? Finding the perfect gown for Joey, a dress that would make her shine as she walked down the aisle with her mother. Enter Oscar de la Renta, a name synonymous with timeless elegance. Joey fell head over heels for a classic ballgown adorned with a sweetheart neckline and delicate floral textures. It was a match made in bridal heaven.

Their chosen venue, La Fortaleza, a 17th-century Spanish fort perched high on a hill, added a touch of historic grandeur to the celebration. Against this breathtaking backdrop, Joey and Steven exchanged heartfelt vows in front of around 100 close friends and family, capturing the dreamy sunset.

Comfort was key for the reception, as Joey aimed to dance the night away. For their first dance, they swayed to Cat Power’s rendition of “Sea of Love,” with Joey switching to a shorter dress and sneakers for extra flair.

Joey's two older sisters, Kelli and Hunter King, played the roles of stunning bridesmaids in custom gowns by Self-Portrait, each with its unique charm.

And let's not forget the dapper groom, Steven Piet, who looked the epitome of style in an Italian suit by Brunello Cucinelli, complete with a monogrammed jacket.

Beyond the glamour and elegance, the true magic of the day lay in the connections made between friends who had never met before, all coming together to celebrate Joey and Steven's love. It was a joyous celebration that left everyone infected with happiness.