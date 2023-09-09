Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Turn Heads As A Couple NYFW Dinner Event

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their joint New York Fashion Week debut, following their recent public appearance together. The stylish duo, both clad in sleek black attire, graced a private dinner celebrating French designer Haider Ackermann's collaboration with Augustinus Bader, featuring limited-edition moisturizers.

Guests at the event, including Ackermann, Oscar Isaac, Sofia Coppola and others, enjoyed their evening in each other's company. Ackermann emphasized the familial atmosphere at the dinner.

In addition to Kylie and Timothée, the gathering also included Jared Leto and model Amelia Hamlin, formerly associated with the Kardashian-Jenner family and Scott Disick.

This fashionable night out came shortly after the couple's public outing at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert in Los Angeles, where they were photographed sharing an intimate moment. Notably, Kylie's ex, Travis Scott, was also present at the event, marking their co-parenting dynamics.

Kylie and Timothée's relationship had sparked romance rumors earlier in the year, with reports of their dating emerging in April. This development followed Kylie's previous breakup with Travis Scott. The duo's presence at New York Fashion Week added another chapter to their evolving public romance.