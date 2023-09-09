Strong Earthquake Leaves Over 1,000 People Dead In Morocco

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco on Friday (September 8) night, killing over 1,000 people and leaving more than 1,200 injured.

The earthquake was 11 miles below the surface and centered in the High Atlas mountain range, about 45 miles southeast of Marrakech. The quake caused major damage throughout the nation's fourth-largest city and devastated many of the rural villages in the surrounding area.

A large number of the deaths occurred in the mountain villages closer to the quake's epicenter, which are extremely hard to reach. The damage caused by the earthquake has blocked many of the roadways, making it nearly impossible to get to them.

A woman who lived on the outskirts of Marrakech described the destruction caused by the earthquake to CNN.

"I barely got the chance to grab the kids and run out before I saw my house collapsing in front of my eyes. The neighbor's house has also collapsed, and there are two dead people under the rubble," she said.

A massive search and rescue effort is underway as local residents work together with first responders to dig through the debris.

"We are out in the streets with authorities as they try to pull the dead from the rubble. Many, many people were transported to the hospital in front of me. We are hoping for miracles from the rubble, a 50-year-old man named Mohammed told CNN.