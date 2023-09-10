WWE Star Matt Riddle Makes Serious Accusation, Investigation Launched

An investigation has been launched into an alleged incident in which WWE superstar Matt Riddle claims he was the victim of sexual assault by a Port Authority police officer at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, TMZ Sports reports.

Riddle, 37, shared a since-deleted Instagram post that included an apparent photo of the officer he accused of sexually assaulting him.

"Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harassed at the JFK Airport," Riddle wrote. "No means no and just because i'm nice doesn't mean yes!!! A*****e!!! Don't know [their] Twitter or Instagram handles but I took pictures. Normally I'm like, 'whatever' but today was really weird and uncomfortable and they made a point to make me feel small and useless. Definitely one of the most uncomfortable travel days I've ever had thanks NYC you're so progressive and accepting!"

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports that Port Authority officers responded to a report of a disorderly person deplaning who they met in the terminal and identified as Riddle.