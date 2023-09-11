MGM Hack Leaves Guests Locked Out Of Rooms And Takes Slot Machines Offline

MGM Resorts was victimized by a massive cyber attack that forced it to shut down its computer systems. As a result, thousands of guests in Las Vegas were locked out of their rooms because their digital keys no longer worked.

"MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company's systems. Promptly after detecting the issue, we quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts. We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems," the company said in a statement posted to X. "Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter."

The outage also took down the slot machines in numerous casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, including MGM Grand, Aria, Mandalay Bay, the Bellagio, and Luxor.

Restaurants within the casinos were forced to take cash payments only, and guests were unable to charge expenses to their rooms.

According to Tech Crunch, the cyber attack also impacted MGM properties outside of Las Vegas.

Photos and videos on social media showed the broken slot machines, while other users complained that their digital keys stopped working.