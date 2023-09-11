"Let's raise the stakes," Fif claimed at the time. "If Kanye West sells more records than 50 Cent on September 11th, I'll no longer write music. I'll write music and work with my artists but I won't put out any more solo albums."



The experienced producer and rapper, who was signed to Roc-A-Fella Records/Def Jam, also had plans to release his third studio album Graduation at the beginning of Fall 2007. Ye had only released two singles ahead of his album in the months leading up to his album's release date, "Can't Tell Me Nothin'" and "Stronger", versus Fif's four bangers. After switching up the release date several times, Ye and his label felt confident enough in his unique project to schedule it to drop on the same day as 50 cent's Curtis album.



"I pulled the trigger on that date," Ye told MTV News at the time. "I got on the phone with Def Jam like, 'Yo, I want to do this.' ... There were people that weren't ready for that fight. And I was like, 'Man, this is what I do!'"



After all the hype surrounding their match-up, Kanye West's Graduation album ended up on the top of the Billboard 200 chart with 957,000 copies sold while 50 Cent's Curtis hit No. 2 with 691,000 copies sold in their first week. Ye's "Stronger" also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart over "Ayo Technology," which landed at No. 5.



Revisit 50 Cent's Curtis and Ye's Graduation albums on iHeartRadio now!

