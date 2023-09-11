Jason Thomas Gordon, who fronts the band Kingsize, came up with a brilliant idea for a book after transitioning from drummer to singer in his own band and realizing it's a tough job. He spoke to some of the most iconic singers like Bruce Springsteen, Roger Daltrey, Chrissie Hynde, Willie Nelson, Ozzy Osbourne, Geddy Lee, Michael Stipe, Steve Perry and Thom Yorke for a book called The Singers Talk. Before it publishes, Rolling Stone shared Gordon's interview with the Radiohead frontman, which included a hilarious story about his most embarrassing performance mishap. Read the excerpt below.

[Laughs.] There was one time we played in San Francisco in this really nice outdoor place, Shoreline. It was a great show, really, really fun. The audience were brilliant. Then, before the final encore, I smoked a blunt with Jonny [Greenwood]. I went back on and started playing “Everything In Its Right Place” and got completely lost. I think I sang the second verse first, and then I was looking at the keyboard going, “What’s this?” [Laughter.] Then, I went to sing the next verse, and I realized, I’ve just sung that, and I looked at the others, and they were all going [makes a face] “Get us out of this one.” I’m just going around the riff, looking at the audience, and they’re all singing the words, and I’m going, “What?” [Tries reading their lips.] I was so high, I just got up from the piano and [puts his hands up in surrender] walked off. [Laughs hysterically.]