Apple Unveils New iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9

Apple unveiled its latest generation of iPhones and Apple Watches on Tuesday (September 12) during a showcase at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will both include the Dynamic Island along with an OLED Super Retina display. The base model is 6.1 inches, while the Plus model is 6.7 inches. The camera is also getting an upgrade, with a 48-megapixel main camera sensor.

The biggest change to the new iPhones is the addition of UBS-C charging. Apple previously used its proprietary Lightning port to charge and power its devices, but a new law passed by the EU requires all smartphones to support USB-C charging by 2024. Apple also noted that the AirPods case would be updated to support USB-C charging.

The new iPhones will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. The iPhone 15 will start at $799, while the iPhone 15 Plus will start at $899.

Apple also unveiled the higher-end titanium models: the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The two phones are powered by the A17 Pro chip, which Apple boasted offers performance that rivals a PC. One big change is the addition of an action button to replace the mute switch. The new button will still mute the volume but can be reprogrammed to do other things, like launch the camera.

Apple also revealed the Apple Watch Series 9. The updated watch is 30% faster than previous watches, and the screen is twice as bright. The new watch will include a new "double-tap" feature that will allow you to tap your index finger and thumb together twice to do things like answer phone calls or snooze an alarm.

The new watches will come in a variety of colors, including pink, starlight, silver, midnight, and product red for the aluminum versions. The stainless steel versions of the Apple Watch will be available in gold, silver, and graphite.

The new watches will be available on September 22 and range in price from $249 for the basic SE version to $799 for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

A new version of Apple's watchOS will be released on September 18.